Married by Mom and Dad

When all else fails, four singles seeking soul mates turn to people who know them best — their parents — in this series that features a contemporary take on voluntary arranged marriages. Unable to find long-term partners in a modern dating world, the participants allow mom and dad to vet potential future spouses before their kids meet them for the first time. The real work then begins as each single gets to know the partner’s likes, dislikes, and everything in between.
