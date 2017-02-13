Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son arrested for sexually assaulting a child

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jeffrey Sandusky, 41 and charged him with sexually assaulting a child. Sandusky is the adopted son of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State football coach who was convicted on multiple counts of child sex abuse.

Sandusky was arraigned on charges Monday afternoon in Bellefonte. His mother, Dottie Sandusky, was also at the District Magistrate’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation in November 2016 after a child claimed to have received text messages from Sandusky, including some that asked for naked photographs.

According to State Police, Sandusky was dating the child’s mother and had lived in the residence for about five years.

The explicit text messages were shared with the child’s father, who then notified police.

According to the criminal complaint, a second child was also abused dating back to 2013.

After learning on the alleged abuse, Sandusky was asked to leave the home.

Monday afternoon, bail was set at $200,000.

Sandusky is prohibited from any contact with minors.

