Headlines: Plane vanishes; Deputy kills pit bull; Nearly 200,000 evacuated near California dam

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February, 13, 2017.
A weak cold front passes through today, we’ll have a small chance of rain. See your full forecast here
Deputies: Polk teens killed man during sexual encounter, then set him on fire
Plane carrying 3 people vanishes during flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key
Polk deputy shoots, kills attacking pit bull
UCF student caught secretly recording a person urinating in campus bathroom
Tampa residents worried about parking now that signs no longer enforced
Mama Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy’s top moments