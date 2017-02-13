Headlines: Plane vanishes; Deputy kills pit bull; Nearly 200,000 evacuated near California dam

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Jerry Johnsey and Byron Lasiak, jail booking photos
Jerry Johnsey and Byron Lasiak, jail booking photos

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February, 13, 2017.

TODAY’S WEATHER

A weak cold front passes through today, we’ll have a small chance of rain.  See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Deputies: Polk teens killed man during sexual encounter, then set him on fire

Plane carrying 3 people vanishes during flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key

Polk deputy shoots, kills attacking pit bull

UCF student caught secretly recording a person urinating in campus bathroom

Tampa residents worried about parking now that signs no longer enforced

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

Mama Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy’s top moments

2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s