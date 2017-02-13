Harassed female workers at Florida federal prison reach settlement

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Female workers who say they were sexually harassed by prisoners at a massive federal prison complex in central Florida have reached a settlement with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that could amount to $20 million.

An administrative judge on Friday signed off on the settlement involving workers at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex, located northwest of Orlando.

The female workers had alleged in a complaint filed in 2013 that male inmates had groped them, threatened them with sexual violence and masturbated in front of them.

The complaint said the prisons bureau was aware of the harassment yet had done little to prevent or minimize it.

Under the terms of the settlement, prison staff will be required to identify inmates who are harassing female workers and those inmates could lose privileges.

