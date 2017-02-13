Google Home, Amazon Echo ‘smart home’ set up a cinch

(WFLA) – You can control your lights, set your thermostat, order a pizza, and get the weather or the latest news. The high-tech helpers, Amazon Echo, and Google Home, are becoming mainstream and were a hot item over the holidays.

You may have one of these, unopened, still in the box, because you fear what it will take to get it up and running.

Fear not! We’re offering some “smart home set up” help.

Google Home is the new kid on the block. You can ask: “Hey Google, tell me a joke?” Or, “Hey Google, how fast does the space shuttle go?”

Kevin Van Norren got one for Christmas. “Hey Google, play the Beatles” he commanded.

Seconds later, the magic box replies: “Playing the Beatles on Google Play Music.”

Van Norren had his Google Home going in just a few minutes. “It was fairly simple. First it was to plug it in, and that was literally the only step” he said.

Okay Google, it’s a little more than that. For Amazon Echo users, the set-up is almost identical.

Best Buy’s Joe Cruz gave News Channel 8 step-by step directions.

“To get started, download the Google Home app on your phone or tablet,” he instructed.

With the app on your phone or tablet, you follow the prompts. “So you’re just gonna hit the button, set up there, once it finds it, it says, ‘Google Home found’, continue,” said Cruz.

Google Home will ask to play a test sound.

Next up, select a room.

“Select a WiFi network. So, at this point, you don’t want to pair to a neighbor’s WiFi,” said Cruz.

Here’s the fun part. If you sign in to your Google account, the Google Home imports all kinds of information, like where you live and your music account.

Same goes for Amazon Echo. Just follow the on-screen directions on the Alexa app and you’re ready to go.

Cruz put it to the test. “Okay Google. Play Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Google Home responded with the popular artist playing.

“Anything related to Google. Any music on Google Play. Netflix can connected, Youtube,” explained Van Norren.

“It’s very affordable, too. I mean $129.99 for Google Home. Alexa is in the same price range. And not only that, but this is the starting piece if you really want to create your smart home,” said Cruz said.

Later, you can add lights, fans, and a thermostat.

So go ahead, get it out of the box and start asking.

“You’re talking less than five minutes , I mean three minutes tops” said Cruz.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW