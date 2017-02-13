Fla. boy, 5, found chewing on used condom at school playground

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fort Pierce police said a five-year-old boy was found chewing on a used condom at a school playground.

Kindergarten students were playing outside when the boy found it, police reports said.

WPTV reports the condom was immediately taken from the boy. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers are now on high alert around St. Lucie Elementary School.

Officials said the condom could be prostitution-related, or a couple who made a bad decision.

School officials are checking security cameras and are sweeping the playground area frequently.

School leaders have found similar items on the grounds before, according to the police report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories