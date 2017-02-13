Disturbing trend; Hit-and-run crashes spike in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeing a disturbing trend; more and more hit-and-run crashes.

In 2016, there were 99,004 hit-and-run crashes in Florida. That’s up from 94,456 hit-and-run crashes in 2015. Officials say the increase in population is partly to blame.

The Florida Highway Patrol also wants people to know they must stay at the scene, if they’re involved in a crash.

FHP says drivers have a responsibility to remain at the scene. In some cases, it could save someone’s life.

If you leave the scene of an accident, you could face serious criminal charges.

If you leave a crash with property damage, you could face up to 60 days in jail.

If you leave a crash and there are injuries, you could face up to five years in prison.

If there’s a fatality you could see up to 30 years in prison for leaving the area.

Officials say if you’re involved in a crash, don’t panic. Pull over and check to see if everyone is okay and call authorities.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories