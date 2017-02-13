Endangered Florida panther embraces new home at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal and state wildlife officials said a rescued two-year-old Florida panther is now a permanent member of Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo.

Officials said the endangered panther is not able to be released into the wild because of its behavior. He was captured and removed twice from nearby residential areas after preying upon pets, which put himself, the public, and their pets at risk.

Officials with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) first captured the panther on April 12, 2016, following several unexpected encounters between the panther and residents at the Farm Workers Village neighborhood. The area is located near Immokalee in Collier County where pets and feral cats in the neighborhood had frequently been preyed upon by the panther.

Also, the specific layout of thick vegetation in and around Farm Workers Village created an environment for the panther to easily hide in close proximity to the homes.

Officials said they decided to remove and relocate the panther as a safety precaution.

The FWC staff transported the panther to experts at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo, where it received multiple health assessments. Zoo veterinary professionals gave the panther a clean bill of health, and officials released the animal to the Big Cypress National Preserve in late May.

But officials said the panther continued to show a similar pattern of behavior, including preying on domestic pets and frequenting residential areas.

“Although this panther never displayed aggressive behavior towards humans, the pattern of behavior was concerning enough that we decided to remove it as a proactive response to the risks posed to residents,” said David Shindle, USFWS Florida Panther Coordinator.

Officials said Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo decided to house the panther, named “Micanopy,” on-site. But this all hinged on one thing–how Micanopy got along with Lucy, a resident Florida panther already living at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo.

Micanopy is now sharing a habitat with Lucy, a resident Florida panther who was already living at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo and can be seen by zoo visitors along with other native Florida wildlife.