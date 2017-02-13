VIDEO: Elderly woman safe after Clearwater home bursts into flames

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly woman escaped from her burning home early Monday morning in Clearwater.

Clearwater Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a call about a house fire at 3:30 a.m.

The elderly woman was the only person inside the home at 3312 San Carlos St., which is in the Del Oro Groves subdivision located off Bayshore Boulevard.

She escaped before the flames consumed her house.

Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Fire investigators have not released details about what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

