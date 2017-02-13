Moffitt holds second annual ‘hug a science teacher’ day in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Moffitt Cancer Center is holding its second annual ‘hug a science teacher’ day for Hillsborough County teachers.

Close to 50 Hillsborough County teachers will get a first-hand look at the world-class center to later use as a teaching tool.

The goal is for the teachers to take what they learn and expose their students to possible careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Teachers provide support to their students every day, and today the Moffitt Cancer Center is thanking them.

“Anytime we are able to impact the community in a positive way, giving back to the future, it’s kind of like our social responsibility here at Moffitt,” said Nikki Ross-Inda, director of community relations at Moffitt.

Since today’s students are the future, science teachers have to be up to speed on what’s happening now and what’s coming up next.

“Science, technology, engineering and math is more important today than it’s ever been and these teachers are responsible for inspiring the youth of tomorrow,” said and Larry Plank, director of K-12 STEM Education with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

These teachers got a chance to learn about mathematical oncology, they got a tour of the number one cancer center in the state and they learned about different types of cancer.

“Cancer is probably one of the worse diseases and the diagnosis is horrifying. So if we’re able to impact our teachers, provide this education about cancer, then they can go back into the classroom and share with their students,” said Ross-Inda.

Teachers were inspired and excited to learn, and the district was more than happy to give them a day outside the classroom.

“Science teachers are some of our most important employees at Hillsborough County schools. They’re the ones that are creating space and time so students can be innovators, they can be creative and they can solve problems,” said Plank.