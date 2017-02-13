Better Call Behnken: Man claims Tampa salesman ripped him off, pickets in front of office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Steven Young has been picketing in front of AAA Manufactured Housing on Nebraska Ave, in Tampa for nearly a month.

“I feel like I was ripped off,” Young said. “I’m not leaving until I get my money back.”

He claims a salesman collected $3,800 from him for a down payment on a mobile home and land.  Of that money, Young claims $2,800 was cash.

When the mortgage broker working the deal found it, she informed him he should have never given cash.  There was no record of the cash and it did not count toward his down payment.

At that point, Young bailed on the deal and demanded his money back.

But now, the salesman, Terry Williams, denies taking cash and said the $1,000 check he asked for is his “finder’s fee.”

Young turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken to get answers. Marty Williams, the owner of the company, and mother of Terry Williams, said her son is a salesman, but was not working for AAA during the transaction with Young.

She said her son works part-time for her and “freelances” his services on the side. Even though the deal was made inside her offices, she maintains her company had no knowledge or responsibility of the deal with Young.

“AAA had nothing to do with it,” Marty Williams said. “I don’t know the man.”

Emails obtained by 8 On Your Side show that the mortgage company wrote both Marty Williams and Terry Williams about the Young deal. In one email, the mortgage broker wrote to Young and his wife: “AAA is working on getting this done with the title company at this time and doesn’t feel it’s a problem.”

Terry Williams said Young came into the AAA office looking to buy one of the company’s homes, but that he did not qualify for financing. He said he then remembered someone he knew with a mobile home and land to sell, and decided to connect the two parties together for a fee. He said Young knew about the fee up front.

Young insists he paid $2,800 in cash for a down payment and was contacted days later by Terry, who asked for a $1,000 unendorsed check, which he made out to himself two months later.

Williams said that is a fee and he won’t return it.

“I wouldn’t take anybody’s money, period,” he said. “But, I would take $1,000 for work that I did do.”

Young vows to continue to picket, until he gets money back.

