Alleged airport shooter lied on guard application

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of fatally shooting several people at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim and faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of fatally shooting several people at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim and faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The man charged with killing five people at a Florida airport lied on his application to be a security guard in Alaska, and he was fired after only a few months on the job because of the state of his mental health.

The new information is contained in the security guard application Esteban Santiago filed last summer for a license from the state of Alaska so he could work at Signal 88 Security in Anchorage.

The state released the application Monday to The Associated Press after initially refusing to release the document under an open records request.

Santiago twice incorrectly asserted in the application that charges in a domestic violence case from January 2016 either didn’t exist or were dismissed.

The company fired him as an unarmed guard after he spent five days at a mental hospital. He wound up there after telling the Anchorage FBI that he heard voices in his head.

