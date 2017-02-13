1 injured in Pasco school bus crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was injured in Monday morning in a crash involving a school bus in Pasco County.

The crash happened around 6:51 a.m. at Land O’ Lakes Blvd. and Morgan Road in Land O’ Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area.

Details have not been released regarding the person who was injured, what caused the crash, or if there were any children on the school bus.

