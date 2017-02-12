UF student killed in Gainesville DUI pedestrian hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of Florida student was killed Saturday when he was struck by a drunk driver in Gainesville.

Karan Khullar, 22, was waiting at a bus stop with his friends outside Campus Club Apartments on SW 37th St when Guerrero Damaris, 23, was driving under the influence of alcohol, and struck him while driving a Honda Sonata, according to Gainesville Police Department.

After hitting Khullar, Damaris continued driving until Florida Highway Patrol troopers located her in Marion County.

Khullar died at the scene.

Police say Damaris’ Sonata was still spitting sparks from the crash when she was stopped.

Her BAC was read at .14, which is nearly double the legal limit.

Damaris will be sent back to Alachua County to face charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Khullar had just begun school at UF as an international student from India in January.