Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators believe drunk driving may be to blame in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 236.

Troopers say, Gregg Richardson, 57, was driving his SUV southbound in the northbound lanes when he slammed head-on into a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, Juan Garcia, 26, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Richardson sustained serious injuries and is currently in the hospital.

According to the FHP report, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Charges are currently pending.

