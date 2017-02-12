Tampa Police identify shooting victim as search continues for his killer

Friends and family of Tee'on Milledge Sunday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Tampa Police are on the hunt for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy just outside Ybor City Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 in field adjacent to Lily White Court; two other teens were also struck by gunfire.

According to a TPD report Tee’on Milledge was pronounced dead a short time after law enforcement and emergency service personnel arrived. Steve Hegarty, a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department, says investigators are still gathering information. The deceased was part of a group of juveniles that had a dispute with another group and it apparently escalated from there.

“We’re not exactly sure what what the dispute was about,” Hegarty explained Sunday. “We’re not sure if [the two groups] planned that they were going to meet, but either way, somebody started shooting.”

Edith Starks lives nearby and ran for cover once the bullets started to fly.

“[It was] Very scary…It was like, Oh My God,” Starks said. “I have never been so scared a day in my life.”

Because the shooting occurred so close to Ybor City – on the evening of the Illuminated Knight Parade – investigators believe some witnesses have yet to come forward.

Hegarty: “There are some people who saw what happened who scattered, perhaps wisely, they scattered. We are trying to reach some of those people so we are asking for the public’s help.”

If you have any information on this case, please contact TPD’s non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.

A candlelight vigil was held just after sunset for Tee’on in the neighborhood where he lived with his mother and sister.

 

