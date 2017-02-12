Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn gives President Trump his report card

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn stopped by News Channel 8’s Tampa studios on Sunday morning for an exclusive interview. He talked about a range of issues, most notably President Trump’s travel ban. He also talked about the President and didn’t hold back and gave us a report card on how Trump has done so far.

“Watching what goes on every day and it doesn’t get any better,” Buckhorn told our own Paul Mueller. “I’m hopeful that he’ll learn the magnitude of the job he just assumed but I’m not particularly optimistic, Paul.”

When it comes to the travel ban, President Trump has repeatedly said it’s to keep Americans safe and keep terrorists out of the country while others call it an Anti-Muslim ban.

Mayor Buckhorn recently met with members of the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay and told members that he would stand with them forever and has their backs.

We asked Buckhorn why it was so important for him to be so vocal about it.

“There were grown men who came up to me crying who had been in this country, who were legally in this country who were not terrorists but they were so fearful of what was going on in this country that they were being persecuted and prosecuted for being Muslim,” the Mayor recalled.

“We’re all immigrants, Paul. Unless we were Native Americans, we all came from somewhere else. What the President did I thought was wrong and I think the courts stood up and said it was wrong… We face serious challenges.”

We asked the Mayor if he thought the President was making some of our policies in America tougher. “I think he is,” Buckhorn said. “I think some of his statements, some of his reactions to foreign allies.”

Recently, the President came to MacDill Air Force Base to be briefed by top military officials and the Mayor was not invited to the event. We asked him if he felt snubbed.

“No, no, I don’t think so,” he told us. “Governor Scott was there. Congressman Ross was there. He didn’t need to invite me. That was fine.”

When pressed on the issue if the lack of an invitation may have been politically motivated, Buckhorn said, “It may have been but that’s ok. That’s his prerogative. Certainly, I was there every time President Obama came.”

At the end of the day, the Mayor told News Channel 8, he wants the President to “stop re-litigating the election. You won, Mr. President. Let’s get on with the serious business of running the country.”

We also asked Mayor Buckhorn if he had thought about running for the Governor of Florida in 2018.

He told us he doesn’t know but he’s looking into it.

