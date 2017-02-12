Sumter County deputies find dead woman on side of road

Grubb, 35, died from upper body trauma.
WILDWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have a murder mystery on their hands.

Barbara Lynn Grubb, a 35-year-old Marion County resident, was found dead on the side of a road in Wildwood just after 11 am Sunday.

According to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report the official cause of death is homicidal violence. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 231 after a caller found Grubb’s lifeless body. The deceased had a lengthy criminal history that included arrests in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

In June she was arrested in Okeechobee County after she and a male suspect beat and robbed a truck driver.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621; If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

