Straz Center for the Performing Arts announces Best of Broadway lineup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts’ 2017-18 Bank of America Best of Broadway Tampa Bay season lineup has been announced.
The Broadway series features Fun Homes, The Color Purple, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, Waitress, Love Never Dies and The Bodyguard.
The Book of Mormon also returns by popular demand.
The season will also include encore engagements of Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour, The Phantom of the Opera and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.
The musicals will run as followed:
On Your Feet! Oct. 24-29
Fun Home Nov. 28-Dec. 3
Love Never Dies Dec. 12-17
School of Rock Jan. 2-7, 2018
Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour Jan. 19-21, 2018
Phantom of the Opera Feb. 14-25, 2018
The Color Purple March 6-11, 2018
The Bodyguard March 20-25, 2018
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical March 27-April 1, 2018
Waitress April 24-29, 2018
The Book of Mormon Dec. 5-10, 2018