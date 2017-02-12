Straz Center for the Performing Arts announces Best of Broadway lineup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts’ 2017-18 Bank of America Best of Broadway Tampa Bay season lineup has been announced.

The Broadway series features Fun Homes, The Color Purple, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, Waitress, Love Never Dies and The Bodyguard.

The Book of Mormon also returns by popular demand.

The season will also include encore engagements of Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour, The Phantom of the Opera and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

The musicals will run as followed:

On Your Feet! Oct. 24-29

Fun Home Nov. 28-Dec. 3

Love Never Dies Dec. 12-17

School of Rock Jan. 2-7, 2018

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour Jan. 19-21, 2018

Phantom of the Opera Feb. 14-25, 2018

The Color Purple March 6-11, 2018

The Bodyguard March 20-25, 2018

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical March 27-April 1, 2018

Waitress April 24-29, 2018

The Book of Mormon Dec. 5-10, 2018