Manatee deputy, good Samaritans rescue several people including infant from distressed boat

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four adults and a 2-month-old baby are safe after being rescued from their boat that was taking on water in Manatee County.

It happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. on the Manatee River, just east of the train drawbridge.

Manatee Sheriff’s officials said the boaters called 911, but potential rescue boats were far away. One of their deputies went to the Regatta Point Marina and asked for help from three other people: Joseph Knoll, 32, of Belle Isle, Fla.; Summer Gill, 40, also of Belle Isle; and Robert Ferguson, 31, of Palmetto, Fla, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the group arrived to the boat in distress, deputies said they found the boat’s rear about to be overtaken by water. Deputies say Gill and Knoll pulled the infant and women onto Knoll’s boat while Ferguson and the deputy assisted in pouring the water out of the other boat until Sea Tow, FWC, and the Coast Guard arrived a few minutes later. The hole in the boat was plugged and towed to the dock, sheriff’s officials said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they sincerely appreciate the help of Gill, Knoll, and Ferguson. Without their assistance, they say the outcome of this incident would have likely been different.