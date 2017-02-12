Lightning send Jets to 4th straight loss with 4-1 victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Saturday night.

Brian Boyle also scored for the Lightning, who extended their points streak to four games (3-0-1). Ben Bishop made 32 saves in picking up his 14th win of the season for Tampa Bay.

Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba scored his fifth goal of the season to end Bishop’s shutout attempt at 11:15 of the third period.

Hedman’s goal was an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots for Winnipeg, which lost its fourth straight game. It was also the Jets’ fifth straight loss at home, something they hadn’t done since a five-game winless skid in March 2014.

