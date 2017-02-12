Hundreds in the Tampa Bay area donned ‘undies’ for a good cause

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of Tampa Bay area residents hit the streets in St. Pete Saturday wearing very little, but it was all to help others.

Cupid’s Undie Run raises money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research. Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, causing blindness, deafness, learning disabilities and severe chronic pain.

The “brief” fun-run is about a mile long and took place in dozens of cities around the U.S right before Valentine’s Day. Participants run in their undies because people with NF can’t cover up their tumors by putting clothes on to feel more comfortable, according to the event web site.

Families affected by the disease say the support makes a world of difference. In two years alone, St. Pete’s undie runs have raised more than $140,000.

