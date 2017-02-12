Former Miami Dolphin Quentin Moses, 2 others die in house fire

ap By Published: Updated:
Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses (74) takes up his position with teammate Renaldo Hill behind during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in St. Louis. Miami won 16-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Quentin Moses (74) takes up his position with teammate Renaldo Hill behind during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in St. Louis. Miami won 16-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MONROE, Ga. (AP) – Fire officials say former NFL linebacker-end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass tells local news media that the 33-year-old Moses, 31-year-old Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard died after the fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday. Moses was found unconscious and moved outside the house. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moses was a defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2005. He played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-2010 as a linebacker.

Moses was an assistant coach at Reinhardt University.

Glass says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s