Fla. coach accused of sex with student

(WBBH) A Cape Coral, Florida high school teacher is behind bars following allegations he had sex with a student.

Lee County deputies said the relationship between Mariner High School teacher and basketball coach James Harris, 40, and the student had been going on since November.

The Lee County School District placed Harris on administrative leave.

Deputies said last summer, Harris began texting with an underage student; their relationship then turned sexual.

He is accused of picking up the student in his car multiple times, then taking her to his home in Cape Coral to have sex.

