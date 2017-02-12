FHP troopers rescue pelican from Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers rescued a pelican from the median of the Skyway Bridge on Friday.
Upon closer observation, they could the pelican was caught in a fishing line and had hooks impaled in its legs.
The pelican posed a danger to itself and motorists as it tried to cross the interstate.
Additional troopers, Florida Wildlife Commission Officers and Road Rangers responded to help the pelican
The bird was transferred to Owls Nest Sanctuary where he is expected to make a full recovery.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- ‘Breaking Bad’ in Florida? Meth lab discovered in RV; 2 arrested
- No daddy, no dance for Clearwater 2nd grader
- Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
- Woman has no regrets for writing brutally honest obituary for father
- Disney increasing park tickets prices for certain times of year