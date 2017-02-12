FHP troopers rescue pelican from Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers rescued a pelican from the median of the Skyway Bridge on Friday.

Upon closer observation, they could the pelican was caught in a fishing line and had hooks impaled in its legs.

The pelican posed a danger to itself and motorists as it tried to cross the interstate.

Additional troopers, Florida Wildlife Commission Officers and Road Rangers responded to help the pelican

The bird was transferred to Owls Nest Sanctuary where he is expected to make a full recovery.

