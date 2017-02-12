Email to woman: Pay up or you’ll be killed

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KARK ) – The internet is like a big mask.

“I don’t know how they targeted my e-mail address,” says Marsha Taul.

Someone claiming to be behind the September 11th terrorist attack, sent Taul an email telling her to pay $10,000 or she would be killed.

“They wanted to give me a chance to save myself,” says Taul.

The email message asks if she wants to live or die. It ended with a warning:

“Do not think of contacting the police or even telling anyone because I will know… remember… someone who knows you very well wants you dead.”

She knew it was a scam but that didn’t stop her from thinking…

“Who could’ve done this? As a matter of fact, I talked to my friend later on and asked her you didn’t put a hit on me, did you? And she says, what are you talking about,” says Taul.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Theodore Haase says scams can be common but this type of a scam is a first.

“You look through it and there was (sic) spelling errors, there were a lot of grammatical things that should give somebody pause,” says Lt. Haase.

Taul didn’t give any money but hopes the person behind the email account SerialKiller904 doesn’t get someone else’s money.

“It’s bad because the people are actually feeding on people’s fear,” says Taul.

Authorities ask anyone who gets an email like this to call them.