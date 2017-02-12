Could Beyonce finally win album of the year at the Grammys?

LOS ANGELES (AP) – There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy’s 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song, and record of the year in 2010.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the show, airing live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

2017 Grammy nominations View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beyonce is the leader of the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation." The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Drake scored eight Grammy nominations including album of the year for his multi-hit "Views." (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) Rihanna has eight Grammy nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations. (AP Photo/Angel Navarrete) Breakout performer Chance The Rapper scored seven Grammy nominations including best new artist. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Adele has five Grammy nominations including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Justin Bieber scored four Grammy nominations with his redemption album “Purpose” nominated for album of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Maren Morris is nominated for four Grammys including best new artist. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) David Bowie, who died from cancer in January, earned four nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock performance, rock song, alternative music album and engineered album, non-classical. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP) Tyler Joseph, the lead vocalist of twenty one pilots and the duo's main songwriter, pictured right, scored five nominations for "Stressed Out" and "Heathens." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Rebellious country singer Sturgill Simpson's third album, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," is up for a Grammy for album of the year. The album is also nominated for best country album. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP) Amy Schumer earned two Grammy nominations including best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Joey Feek of the duo Joey + Rory is nominated for best gospel roots album for "Hymns." Feek lost her battle with cancer in March 206. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lori McKenna, who won a Grammy this year for co-writing Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," is nominated for best country song for penning Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." She also scored nominations for best Americana album, American Roots performance and American Roots song for her own work. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)