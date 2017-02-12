Brandon teen critically injured in hit-and-run; HCSO seeks driver

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a hit and run driver.

The incident left a Bay area teenager in critical condition.

According to a HCSO report Michael C. Singh of Brandon was walking northbound on Providence Rd. just before 10 pm Friday when he was hit from behind. The vehicle is described as a Ford ‘work van,’ white in color, model year between 1997 and 2002.

When the teen was hit he was in a neutral zone marked with yellow has marks just north of Brandon Crossing Circle. Witnesses say the driver of the van accelerated after impact and was last seen heading north on Providence.

Several HCSO units, including its chopper, conducted a search of the area just after the crash but were unable to locate the driver/vehicle. The van should have significant front-end damage the report states.

Singh was transported to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries; he is currently listed in critical condition. If you have any information about this incident, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

If you would like to remain anonymous you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.