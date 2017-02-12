Bay area school system faces data breach affecting thousands

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say as many as 7,700 Manatee County school employees are at risk of being victims of a data breach.

School officials learned earlier this month that two payroll employees of the school district along Florida’s Gulf Coast had fallen for an email phishing scam.

The Bradenton Herald reports that a hacker posing as Superintendent Diana Greene sent an email to one of the employees, requesting all W-2 forms for district employees.

The district has notified employees about the breach and purchased identity protection and credit monitoring for all employees.

The district has cyber-security insurance, which covers any lawsuits stemming from the attack.

