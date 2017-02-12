Annual tradition returns to Ybor City Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa tradition since the 1970s celebrating civic pride brought out marching bands, local dignitaries, thousands of people and lots of beads to Ybor City Saturday night for the annual Knight Parade.

The 2017 Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade rolled down 7th Avenue showcasing illuminated floats led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as grand marshals.

“The work of the Buccaneers and Glazer Family Foundation in our community has made a huge impact on families across the Tampa Bay area,” said Ray Favata, Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago member and 2017 parade chairman. “The Knights of Sant’ Yago are huge Buccaneer fans and extremely excited to honor them as grand marshals to celebrate their good work on and off the field.”

Established in 1999, the Glazer Family Foundation has helped families throughout Tampa Bay in a number of ways, including a $5 million donation to the Glazer Children’s Museum to enable the museum to open its doors in 2010. In addition, the Foundation’s Vision Program, which features a state-of-the-art Vision Mobile, has provided more than 66,000 vision screenings and distributed nearly 10,000 free prescription eyeglasses to children in disadvantaged communities across the Tampa Bay area.

Proceeds from the Knight Parade benefit the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Education Foundation, which has provided more than $2 million in higher education scholarships for deserving local students.