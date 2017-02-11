Ybor City road closures for Krewe of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Traffic is expected to be heavy on Saturday in and around Ybor City due to the Krewe of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade.

Pedestrians and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time, and to travel through the area with caution.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Street closures around Ybor City begin at 2 p.m.

The following roads will be affected:

2 p.m.

Nuccio Parkway (from Nebraska Ave to Palm Ave)

Seventh Ave (from Nebraska Ave to Nuccio Parkway)

4 p.m.

Seventh Ave (from Nuccio Parkway St to 21 st St)

St) Seventh Ave (from 22nd St to 34th St)

7 p.m.

Seventh Ave (from 21 st St to 22 nd St)

St to 22 St) 21 st St (from Palm Ave to 6 th Ave)

St (from Palm Ave to 6 Ave) 22nd St (from Adamo Dr to 8th Ave)

City of Tampa Parking Information for Saturday, February 11

Centro Ybor Garage (1500 E 5th Ave) Beginning at 2 p.m. the rate will be a flat rate of $5.00 paid on entry.

Palm Ave Garage (2010 N 13th St) Beginning at 2 p.m. the rate will be a flat rate of $5.00 paid on entry. (Recommended)

Lots 3, 5, and 6 (19th St between 8th Ave and 6th Ave), will be an hourly rate of $1.00 per hour.

Drivers heading to the Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade may also opt to park in Downtown Tampa or the Channel District and take the TECO Line Streetcar System to Ybor City. Streetcar service north of 7th Avenue will cease beginning at 6:30 p.m., until after parade ends.

The Tampa Police Department would like to remind all parade goers to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something. No tip is too small. Report anything suspicious to the nearest police officer or submit an anonymous tip using the TPD mobile app available on iPhones and Androids.