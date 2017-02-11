Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car

ap By Published:
Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car
Windy enough for ya? Big rig blows over, crushes patrol car

ELK MOUNTAIN, Wyo. (AP) — Dramatic video of a tractor-trailer blowing over onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol car shows just how crazy windy it can get out on the high plains.

Gusts up to 90 mph were recorded around the time the truck toppled Tuesday while headed down Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.

A camera in another patrol car caught the crash: Wind nudges over the trailer, then the rig. The trailer falls onto a parked patrol car. The skidding truck barely misses the car filming.

Patrol Lt. David Wagener says the truck driver and a passenger weren’t hurt. Troopers on the scene were away from the crash zone, helping other motorists.

He says the highway was closed to lightweight, high-profile vehicles because of the wind and the driver was cited.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s