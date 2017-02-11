Two Polk teens charged with first degree murder

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Polk County teens have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Winter Haven man, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Merkley, 67, was found dead in his home on Timberline Road on January 11 after it was ruled an accidental fire broke out due to a small electric heater inside.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspects, Jerry Johnsey, 18, of Auburndale, and Byron Lasiak, 16, of Winter Haven. had choked and beaten Merkley to death with a baseball bat, and set the house on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Johnsey and Lasiak have been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a weapon, with additional charges tampering with evidence and arson for Johnsey.

They are still in custody in the Polk County Jail.