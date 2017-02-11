Trump’s Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate

This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. When Trump arrives at his Mar-a-Lago resort for Thanksgiving, it won’t be the first time a president-elect has used Palm Beach as his vacation refuge. John Kennedy’s family estate, known during his term as the Winter White House, is seven miles north at the other end of Ocean Drive. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s South Florida estate is no longer just where he goes to escape.

He’s described his Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House, and he’s spent two weekends there this month.

But it’s become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters.

And the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese leader Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend – with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.

Protesters plan to assemble Sunday near the estate to protest Trump’s decision on the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

That project is opposed by a Native American tribe that fears water contamination from potential oil leaks. Work had stalled under President Barack Obama, but Trump has cleared the way for the developer to start building the final stretch.

