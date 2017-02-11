Trump and Abe share high-five on Florida golf course

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has spent his Saturday morning golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he hosts his first foreign leader at his Florida estate.

After a rocky diplomatic start that included contentious phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia, the friendly weekend of meetings, dinners and golf suggest the new president is willing to invest time in developing close personal relationships with leaders he feels he can work with.

Reporters weren’t able to catch a glimpse of the two men as they played. But Trump later posted a photo of them exchanging a high-five and tweeted, “Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States!”

As their husbands golfed, Melania Trump and Akie Abe toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

