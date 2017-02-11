Tebow headlines Fla. prom for teens with special needs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Former quarterback Tim Tebow was the star attraction at a prom held for teenagers and young adults with special needs in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The “Night to Shine” prom was held Friday night. The idea for the event was created by Tebow’s foundation and similar ones are held around the world.

About 160 teens and adults, helped by hundreds of volunteers, attended the prom held at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

“All of our kings and queens, you get to shine tonight,” Tebow said as he addressed those in attendance at the prom. “That is why we go through all this work to crown every single one of you as kings or queens because that’s how we believe God views you every single day of your life.”

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that prom also was visited by Gary LeVox, lead vocalist for country trio Rascal Flatts and a friend of Tebow’s.

