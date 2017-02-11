Pilot, passenger uninjured in small plane crash at St. Pete airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A plane attempting to land at a St. Petersburg airport was damaged during an incident Saturday afternoon.
Officials said a civilian-owned T-34 military plane was trying to land at Albert Whitted Airport on 8th Avenue Southeast.
The pilot came in too low and clipped the seawall, causing minor damage to the plane.
The pilot and passenger were both uninjured.
The accident is being investigated by the airport and aviation authorities.
