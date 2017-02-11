Sarasota County middle school teacher shoots husband, self

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
North Port Police arrived at the scene at approximately 12:20 am Saturday.
North Port Police arrived at the scene at approximately 12:20 am Saturday.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota County School District teacher shot her husband and then took her own life Saturday morning in North Port.

Holly Fisher, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 am. Jason ‘Chase’ Fisher was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The 46-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and chest.

According to a North Port Police Department report officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of Doblins Rd. in response to a shooting call. The deceased taught world history to sixth graders at Heron Creek Middle School.

Grief counselors will be on hand on Monday for staff and students the report states.

The investigation continues.

This marks the second tragedy involving a North Port area teacher in the past 12 months. In May Antoinette Gordon was shot and killed by her husband at a Port Charlotte McDonald’s.  Hugh Gordon then turned the gun on himself.

Ms. Gordon had taught language arts at North Port High School since 2005.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s