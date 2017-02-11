Sarasota County middle school teacher shoots husband, self

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota County School District teacher shot her husband and then took her own life Saturday morning in North Port.

Holly Fisher, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 am. Jason ‘Chase’ Fisher was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The 46-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and chest.

According to a North Port Police Department report officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of Doblins Rd. in response to a shooting call. The deceased taught world history to sixth graders at Heron Creek Middle School.

Grief counselors will be on hand on Monday for staff and students the report states.

The investigation continues.

This marks the second tragedy involving a North Port area teacher in the past 12 months. In May Antoinette Gordon was shot and killed by her husband at a Port Charlotte McDonald’s. Hugh Gordon then turned the gun on himself.

Ms. Gordon had taught language arts at North Port High School since 2005.