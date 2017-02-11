Rick Wallenda walks high-wire over Sundial Plaza in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) – Rick Wallenda conquered his latest stunt early Saturday evening right over the Sundial Plaza in St. Petersburg.

As Wallenda walked across the high-wire, he stopped to perform a handstand in the middle of his journey.

The death-defying act comes just days after his family members were involved in a tragic accident at Circus Sarasota. At last check, two of those performers were still in the hospital recovering.

Watch Wallenda’s walk and hear what he had to say moments after finishing it in the video player above.

