Rick Wallenda walks high-wire over Sundial Plaza in St. Pete

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Rick Wallenda walks high-wire over Sundial Plaza in St. Pete
Rick Wallenda walks high-wire over Sundial Plaza in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (WFLA) – Rick Wallenda conquered his latest stunt early Saturday evening right over the Sundial Plaza in St. Petersburg.

As Wallenda walked across the high-wire, he stopped to perform a handstand in the middle of his journey.

The death-defying act comes just days after his family members were involved in a tragic accident at Circus Sarasota. At last check, two of those performers were still in the hospital recovering.

Watch Wallenda’s walk and hear what he had to say moments after finishing it in the video player above. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s