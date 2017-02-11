Lakeland Police issue alert for missing elderly man

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

Hector Rivera-Serrano, 74, was last seen Saturday morning just after 6 am.

According to a Lakeland Police Department report he was walking in an area near the intersection of Hartsell Ave. and Ariana St. Rivera-Serrano stands approximately 5’9’’ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say he is known to walk long distances but suffers from memory loss. At the time of his disappearance Rivera-Serrano was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts and Champion brand shoes – black, white and red in color.

The missing man speaks some English and is fluent in Spanish.

If you have seen Rivera-Serrano please contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.