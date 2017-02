ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A new nighttime spectacular will debut at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in May.

“Happily Ever After” will showcase the latest fireworks, animations and an original score, according to the Disney Parks blog.

More Disney characters than ever before will be featured in the show, including moments from “Moana,” “Brave,” “Big Hero 6,” “Zootopia,” “The Princess & the Frog,” “Aladdin” and more.