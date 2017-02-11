Florida Panthers score 4 in 2nd period, beat Predators 7-4

ap By Published: Updated:
WKRN / Source
WKRN / Source

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck scored 29 seconds apart in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Saturday.

Jaromir Jagr also scored for the 1,899th point of his NHL career as the Panthers kicked off a five-game trip by scoring four goals in the second.

Trocheck finished with two goals and an assist, Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and two assists, and Jussi Jokinen had a goal and an assist to help Florida sweep the season series against Nashville.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne gave up four goals on 16 shots, including three on six shots in the second period, before being pulled. Juuse Saros quickly gave up a power-play goal to Aleksander Barkov, who capped the four-goal flurry for the Panthers before midway through the period.

Viktor Arvidsson had his first career hat trick for Nashville.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s