Florida Panthers score 4 in 2nd period, beat Predators 7-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck scored 29 seconds apart in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Saturday.

Jaromir Jagr also scored for the 1,899th point of his NHL career as the Panthers kicked off a five-game trip by scoring four goals in the second.

Trocheck finished with two goals and an assist, Jonathan Huberdeau added a goal and two assists, and Jussi Jokinen had a goal and an assist to help Florida sweep the season series against Nashville.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne gave up four goals on 16 shots, including three on six shots in the second period, before being pulled. Juuse Saros quickly gave up a power-play goal to Aleksander Barkov, who capped the four-goal flurry for the Panthers before midway through the period.

Viktor Arvidsson had his first career hat trick for Nashville.

