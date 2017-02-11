Florida officials, voters clash over medical marijuana rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Three months after Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment on medical marijuana, state health officials and prospective pot-seeking patients are at odds over proposed rules.

State officials have recommended restrictions on what type of patients can qualify for medical marijuana, and where they can obtain it. Their suggestions, however, have prompted a wave of opposition across the state, with nearly 1,300 residents attending what are normally low-key bureaucratic hearings to press for less restricted access to marijuana.

Amendment 2, which was approved by 71 percent of voters last November, was enacted Jan. 3. It allows higher-strength marijuana to be used for a wider list of medical ailments than what was currently allowed.

The rules have become a flashpoint because the amendment requires the state to adopt them by July 3.

