Detectives investigate accidental shooting at gun store that injured woman in neighboring salon

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say they are investigating an accidental shooting at a gun store that seriously injured a 19-year-old woman in unincorporated Seminole.

According to detectives, at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017, deputies were called to Dara’s Nail Salon and Day Spa located at 9049 Starkey Road, in unincorporated Largo, for a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say that 43-year-old Mark Smith, an employee at the neighboring business, R&R Firearms, located at 9051 Starkey Road, was unloading a customer’s .45 caliber handgun inside the gun shop and when he was clearing the loaded firearm, he pulled the slide back and emptied the chambered round from inside the firearm. When Smith sent the slide forward on the handgun, deputies say there was a magazine with ammunition still inside the handgun and the gun accidentally discharged and the projectile from the handgun traveled southbound, through the adjoining wall, and into the salon and spa.

Detectives say 19 year-old Yaminah Gilbert was seated in a salon chair getting a pedicure at the nail salon when she felt the pain from the projectile striking her in the back. At the time, deputies say Gilbert was unaware of what happened until Smith came forward and reported the accidental discharge. Deputies say Gilbert suffered from a gunshot wound to her back and was transported to Bayfront Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Gilbert was released from the hospital late on Friday according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in this case.