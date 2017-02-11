‘Cupid’ the two-legged pup, found in trash, learning to walk again

(CNN) – A two-legged puppy is learning to walk after being rescued from a garbage can.

“Cupid” was found tied up in a bag and thrown away behind a Toronto building.

A man rescued him and took him to a shelter.

Now, Cupid is learning to walk with prosthetic front legs.

He’s training with special attachments that look like skis.

Cupid is expected to be available for adoption by the end of February.

The shelter said they named him Cupid because “he’s stealing hearts everywhere.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, right?