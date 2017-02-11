Cunningham’s career high 28 lead USC Upstate over N. Florida

Basketball arena
File / Think Stock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Mike Cunningham scored a career-high 28 points and Michael Buchanan had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help South Carolina Upstate beat North Florida 84-71 on Saturday night.

Cunningham also tied a career high with five steals for the Spartans (17-11, 7-4 Atlantic Sun), who trailed by two at the break but took the lead with the first nine points of the second half and extended the gap to 21 with 8:12 to go.

The Ospreys (11-17, 6-5) had an 11-0 run over the next 2 ½ minutes to cut the deficit to 64-54 and got as close as 77-70 on Chris Davenport’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left.

Malik Moore had 16 points and Philip Whittington scored 10 for South Carolina Upstate. The Spartans moved alone into third place in the conference standings, two games behind both Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb.

Dallas Moore led North Florida with 26 points. Wajid Aminu and Davenport added 15 apiece.

