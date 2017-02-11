‘Breaking Bad’ in Florida? Meth lab discovered in RV; 2 arrested

Courtesy: VOLUSIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A mobile meth lab reminiscent of scenes from the series ‘Breaking Bad’ was discovered in Daytona Beach this week.

Two drug suspects, Theron Greer, 38, and Douglas Williams, 40, were both taken into custody after officials received a tip and discovered the meth lab inside an RV with its

Theron Greer (left), Douglas Williams (right) Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff
windows covered, parked under the Seabreeze Bridge in Volusia County earlier this week.

Officials posted photos of the RV on their Facebook page.

“[Officials] They later searched the vehicle wearing hazardous-materials suits and found chemicals used to make crystal meth,” WKMG reported.

Both suspects are being held in the Volusia County Jail under a $37,000 bond each.

In the first season of ‘Breaking Bad,’ lead actor Bryan Cranston drives an RV to the dessert and uses it as a mobile lab for cooking meth.

