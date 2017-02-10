WATCH: Florida fair goat gives News Channel 8’s Steve Jerve the stink eye

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Steve Jerve holds baby goat at Florida State Fair
Steve Jerve holds baby goat at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 200 animals, including a number of goats, are on display at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve, who grew up on a farm, spent some time in the animal exhibit where organizers said it took three tractor-trailers of equipment and one tractor-trailer with the animals to make it all come together.

Jerve managed some up close and personal time with one baby female goat born just four days ago.

Ever the protective parent, the baby goat’s mother quickly came over to give Jerve the stink eye for holding her baby.

In the video player above, See the goat giving Steve the stink eye and watch as he meets a goat born less than an hour ago. It’s adorable, and you won’t want to miss it. 

RELATED: 2017 Florida State Fair: What to Know Before You Go

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s