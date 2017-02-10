WATCH: Florida fair goat gives News Channel 8’s Steve Jerve the stink eye

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 200 animals, including a number of goats, are on display at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Steve Jerve, who grew up on a farm, spent some time in the animal exhibit where organizers said it took three tractor-trailers of equipment and one tractor-trailer with the animals to make it all come together.

Jerve managed some up close and personal time with one baby female goat born just four days ago.

Ever the protective parent, the baby goat’s mother quickly came over to give Jerve the stink eye for holding her baby.

In the video player above, See the goat giving Steve the stink eye and watch as he meets a goat born less than an hour ago. It’s adorable, and you won’t want to miss it.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories