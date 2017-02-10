Traffic delays on 75 from two different accidents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey is keeping an eye on two different accidents causing traffic delays in Manatee County.
The first is a nasty crash on 75 southbound near SR 64 in Manatee County.
This accident has traffic slammed all the way back to the 275 split.
The right lane blocked and drivers are experiencing over an hour and a half delay.
Also, 75 southbound and northbound are experiencing delays from an accident on both side before I-4.
The debris is now off to the side, but there is still about a 40 min delay in both directions on 75 approaching I-4.
WFLA News Channel 8 will continue to monitor the traffic delays. Check back for updates.
