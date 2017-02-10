Snowbird Palooza

Zephyr Park – Zephyrhills, Fl

38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills 33542

Saturday Feb 11th, 2017 10am-3pm

Zephyrhills is the snowbird capital of Florida going from 20,000 residents to over 50,000 residents by the middle of February. Join us for Snowbird Palooza in beautiful Zephyr Park for this senior friendly fun-filled event including great exhibitors, keynote speakers at 10am and noon, interactive feature areas, a bingo tent, free health and hearing checks and world-class entertainment. We will also be stuffing a truck with school supplies for Pasco County Schools so bring your supplies.